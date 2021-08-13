Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 18.70%.

LEU stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.59 million, a P/E ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 2.67. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42.

In other Centrus Energy news, CMO John M. A. Donelson sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $47,490.42. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,578.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock worth $662,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centrus Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Centrus Energy worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEU. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

