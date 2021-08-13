C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $54.10. C&F Financial shares last traded at $54.10, with a volume of 1,203 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $194.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.83 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 18.75%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 61.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 27,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 103.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The company's Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

