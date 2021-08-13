Chainswap Hits Market Cap of $3.14 Million (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chainswap has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Chainswap has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $562,874.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00056957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.74 or 0.00887762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00104612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00043894 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

Chainswap is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,708,435 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.