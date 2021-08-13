Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Declares $0.11 Final Dividend

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.12, a quick ratio of 38.39 and a current ratio of 61.97.
Challenger Company Profile
