Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

