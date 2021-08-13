ChartEx (CHART) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $249,856.42 and $3,945.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00046754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00138698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00152862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,569.64 or 1.00300534 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.38 or 0.00860169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

