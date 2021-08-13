Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $1,366,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $1,613,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $1,642,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Open Lending by 13.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $36.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

