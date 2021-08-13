Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 423.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after buying an additional 242,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,035,000 after buying an additional 134,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,406,000 after buying an additional 87,210 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,821,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,115,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADUS stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.16. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADUS. TheStreet downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

