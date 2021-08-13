Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABG. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $198.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

