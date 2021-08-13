Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $209.68 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.16.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

