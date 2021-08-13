Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,044,000 after buying an additional 896,963 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,347,000 after buying an additional 42,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 37.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,786,000 after buying an additional 262,452 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 14.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,820,000 after buying an additional 101,337 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 761,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,440,000 after purchasing an additional 85,991 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.92.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $175.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.80. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $176.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.