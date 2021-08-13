Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,037 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $56,753,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,940,000 after acquiring an additional 683,663 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 521.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after acquiring an additional 641,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after acquiring an additional 463,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $19,519,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

SNV stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

