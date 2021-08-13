Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.33. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $94.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

