Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Cowen started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $122.46 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

