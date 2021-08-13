Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $1,403,340.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CHE stock opened at $455.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $476.17. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $417.41 and a one year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,892,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 389,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,957,000 after purchasing an additional 50,058 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

