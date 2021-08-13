Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $1,403,340.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CHE stock opened at $455.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $476.17. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $417.41 and a one year high of $560.00.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,892,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 389,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,957,000 after purchasing an additional 50,058 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
