Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Given New $90.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ:CHK traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $58.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of -1.35. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $59.30.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $4,773,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,424,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,686,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,384,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

