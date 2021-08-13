Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $57.56 and last traded at $56.26, with a volume of 4799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -12.65%.

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

