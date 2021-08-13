Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:CPK traded up $2.80 on Friday, reaching $131.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,625. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $131.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.02.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPK shares. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

