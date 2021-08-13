Chicago Capital LLC Has $100.57 Million Stock Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. J2 Global makes up about 3.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $100,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCOM shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JCOM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.30. 301,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,841. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

