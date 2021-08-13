Chicago Capital LLC Has $46.84 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,379 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.8% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $46,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $445.36. 1,225,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $448.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

