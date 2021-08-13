Chicago Capital LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $359.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

