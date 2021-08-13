Chicago Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $48,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

IQV traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $246.25. 552,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $254.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

