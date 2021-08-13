Chicago Capital LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $24,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,374,041,000 after acquiring an additional 168,757 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,971,000 after buying an additional 93,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after buying an additional 2,613,327 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,868,000 after buying an additional 3,839,316 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,798,000 after buying an additional 2,302,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

TSM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.70. 6,201,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,578,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.88. The company has a market cap of $600.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

