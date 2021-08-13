Chicago Capital LLC Sells 204,518 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 46.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,518 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,774,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,834. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

