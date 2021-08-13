China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) Short Interest Down 99.2% in July

China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

RNHEF remained flat at $$0.27 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27. China Dili Group has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.38.

China Dili Group, an investment holding company, engages in operating, leasing, and managing agriculture wholesale markets in the People's Republic of China. It operates 10 wholesale markets in Harbin, Shenyang, Shouguang, Guiyang, Qiqihar, Mudanjiang, and Hangzhou. The company was formerly known as Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to China Dili Group in June 2019.

