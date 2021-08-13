China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) Short Interest Down 99.2% in July

China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
RNHEF remained flat at $$0.27 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27. China Dili Group has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.38.
About China Dili Group
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for China Dili Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Dili Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.