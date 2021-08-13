China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Up to $26.00

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $26.75. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 158.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 61.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 15.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

