China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Up to $26.00

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $26.75. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.45.
China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
