Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $46,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,746.87.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $49,541,857. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG stock traded up $10.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,887.81. 92,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,084. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,912.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,609.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 91.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.