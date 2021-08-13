ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Gap Down to $8.60

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.35. ChromaDex shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 4,349 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $582.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.68.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.