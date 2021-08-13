Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Declares $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Chubb has raised its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $181.68 on Friday. Chubb has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $182.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. boosted their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.06.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

