Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Declares $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.
Chubb has raised its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years.
Shares of NYSE CB opened at $181.68 on Friday. Chubb has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $182.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.24.
In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. boosted their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.06.
Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
