CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $19.97 on Friday. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 10.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

