CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) was upgraded by CIBC to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.00.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at C$25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.75. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$14.91 and a 1 year high of C$25.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.2205324 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

