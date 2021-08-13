CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro (TSE:MRU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRU. Cfra lifted their price objective on Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Metro to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.80.

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$63.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00. The stock has a market cap of C$15.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$52.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.25.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

