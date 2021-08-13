Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 363.37% and a negative net margin of 635.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,146. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

