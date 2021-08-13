Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 64.50 ($0.84). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 61.26 ($0.80), with a volume of 7,155,935 shares.

CINE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 77 ($1.01).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £858.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

