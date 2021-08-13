CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.30 million-$209.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.66 million.CIRCOR International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.300 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE:CIR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.52. 45 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,845. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.63. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

