Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 95,238 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 211.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 95,238 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRNO. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

