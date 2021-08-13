Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $7.62 Million Investment in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 769,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCLEU. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,894,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,003,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,007,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,360,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,249,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCLEU opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

