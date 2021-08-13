Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 120,903 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 106.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,903 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.90. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

