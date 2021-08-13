Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,364 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of TWC Tech Holdings II worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in TWC Tech Holdings II by 24.9% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 3,123,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,731,000 after acquiring an additional 623,104 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the first quarter worth approximately $22,140,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the first quarter worth approximately $16,124,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TWC Tech Holdings II by 58.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 501,406 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in TWC Tech Holdings II by 136.0% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 758,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 437,400 shares during the period.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

TWCT opened at $9.97 on Friday. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT).

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.