Citigroup Downgrades Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $227,940.00. Insiders sold 46,792 shares of company stock worth $1,777,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,738,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 168,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,250 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,697 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.