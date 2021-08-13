Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

YOU stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,166,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,000,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,988,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,000,000.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

