Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five Below by 63.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.05.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $222.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.85. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.05 and a fifty-two week high of $225.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

