Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases New Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. First Command Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $84.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.96.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.39.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

