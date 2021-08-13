Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Director E Stanley Oneal Buys 2,300 Shares

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,300 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $70,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.87. 477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWEN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

