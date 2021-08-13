ClinTex CTi Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $10.23 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0894 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00057601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.81 or 0.00886177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00105982 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001975 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

