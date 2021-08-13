CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,092 shares of company stock valued at $8,509,419 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in CME Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,598,000 after purchasing an additional 135,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,301,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,301,000 after purchasing an additional 417,809 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME opened at $208.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.34.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

