CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

CNB Financial stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $425.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

