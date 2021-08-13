Coe Capital Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Coe Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up 2.4% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZG. cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.96.

NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.32. 383,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,554. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.51. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 633.29, a PEG ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.