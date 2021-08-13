Coe Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after buying an additional 1,530,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,009,000 after purchasing an additional 107,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,507,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,824,000 after purchasing an additional 84,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

