Coe Capital Management LLC Sells 37 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Coe Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $446.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,709,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,418. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $433.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $447.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

